Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:35 AM

1707 E Chelsea St

1707 East Chelsea Street · No Longer Available
Location

1707 East Chelsea Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This spacious home has 3-bedrooms and 1.5-bathrooms located in East Tampa. Almost 1,100 Sf. Ft. of living space with tile flooring throughout. Newer Kitchen has plenty of counter space, ample cabinets and stainless-steel appliances including refrigerator, range, and microwave. The home features three good sized bedrooms. This home has an indoor laundry room with washer/dryer hookups for your convenience. The half bath is in the laundry/utility room off the family room. Large partially fenced backyard is perfect for cook outs and relaxing. Drive space available for off street parking. Conveniently located just few minutes away from Tampa hot spots such as Independent, Brew Bus, Social House, among others. Less than 10-minute drive to downtown and TPA. Vacant/Available Now. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/AAh7jiOyh30

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 E Chelsea St have any available units?
1707 E Chelsea St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 E Chelsea St have?
Some of 1707 E Chelsea St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 E Chelsea St currently offering any rent specials?
1707 E Chelsea St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 E Chelsea St pet-friendly?
No, 1707 E Chelsea St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1707 E Chelsea St offer parking?
Yes, 1707 E Chelsea St offers parking.
Does 1707 E Chelsea St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 E Chelsea St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 E Chelsea St have a pool?
No, 1707 E Chelsea St does not have a pool.
Does 1707 E Chelsea St have accessible units?
No, 1707 E Chelsea St does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 E Chelsea St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 E Chelsea St has units with dishwashers.

