1707 E Chelsea St

This spacious home has 3-bedrooms and 1.5-bathrooms located in East Tampa. Almost 1,100 Sf. Ft. of living space with tile flooring throughout. Newer Kitchen has plenty of counter space, ample cabinets and stainless-steel appliances including refrigerator, range, and microwave. The home features three good sized bedrooms. This home has an indoor laundry room with washer/dryer hookups for your convenience. The half bath is in the laundry/utility room off the family room. Large partially fenced backyard is perfect for cook outs and relaxing. Drive space available for off street parking. Conveniently located just few minutes away from Tampa hot spots such as Independent, Brew Bus, Social House, among others. Less than 10-minute drive to downtown and TPA. Vacant/Available Now. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/AAh7jiOyh30