All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1615 E 5TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1615 E 5TH AVENUE
Last updated February 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

1615 E 5TH AVENUE

1615 East 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1615 East 5th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
Historic Ybor City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PENTHOUSE!!! PENTHOUSE!!! PENTHOUSE!!! WALK TO IT ALL!!! Incredible Urban condo with over 1800 sq ft!! SIZZLING concrete flooring and HIGH INDUSTRIAL ceilings! Expose ductwork and floor to ceiling windows!! One of a kind wrap around balcony to enjoy the downtown fireworks!! Spacious master retreat with incredible closet space! California custom closets!! Private one car garage ! Host all of your holiday celebrations here and have your friends talking about the coooooolest space in Tampa!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 E 5TH AVENUE have any available units?
1615 E 5TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 E 5TH AVENUE have?
Some of 1615 E 5TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 E 5TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1615 E 5TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 E 5TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1615 E 5TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1615 E 5TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1615 E 5TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1615 E 5TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1615 E 5TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 E 5TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1615 E 5TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1615 E 5TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1615 E 5TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 E 5TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 E 5TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College