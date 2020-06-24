All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1610 E 21ST AVENUE

1610 East 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1610 East 21st Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location! Location! Location! Centrally located to all that Tampa has to offer. Easy access to downtown, Selmon Expressway, I4/I275, and all major roadways. Recently remodeled 2 bed/ 1 bath with an 8x8 laundry/utility room that can be used for extra storage. The kitchen has been well kept and updated over the years, offering stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Need a side yard to enjoy the Florida whether? This property has an oversized side yard that is easy to maintain. Ready for an immediate move in! Call today for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 E 21ST AVENUE have any available units?
1610 E 21ST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 E 21ST AVENUE have?
Some of 1610 E 21ST AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 E 21ST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1610 E 21ST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 E 21ST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1610 E 21ST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1610 E 21ST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1610 E 21ST AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1610 E 21ST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 E 21ST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 E 21ST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1610 E 21ST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1610 E 21ST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1610 E 21ST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 E 21ST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 E 21ST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
