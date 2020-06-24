1610 E 21ST AVENUE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Location! Location! Location! Centrally located to all that Tampa has to offer. Easy access to downtown, Selmon Expressway, I4/I275, and all major roadways. Recently remodeled 2 bed/ 1 bath with an 8x8 laundry/utility room that can be used for extra storage. The kitchen has been well kept and updated over the years, offering stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Need a side yard to enjoy the Florida whether? This property has an oversized side yard that is easy to maintain. Ready for an immediate move in! Call today for your private showing.