All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1609 E River Cove St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1609 E River Cove St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1609 E River Cove St

1609 East River Cove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1609 East River Cove Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9d174bb007 ----
FRESHLY AND RENOVATED The updates to this property look fantastic! Now a three bedroom two bath property with a HUGE backyard with plenty a green space to play. This house also has new granite counter-tops and new kitchen cabinets. Plus there is easy care tile throughout. Large master bedroom with a big closet. Contact us today to see up a showing....you will be glad you did.

Flooring: Carpet
Last Sold Date: Jun 2018
Last Sold Price: $57,000
Rent Sqft: $0.79
Roof Type: Composition
Deposit: 1200
Exterior Material: Cement concrete
Floor Size: 1,514 sqft
Last Remodel: 1989
Unit Count: 1
Lot Depth: 105 ft
Lot Width: 100 ft
Lot: 10,500 sqft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 E River Cove St have any available units?
1609 E River Cove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1609 E River Cove St currently offering any rent specials?
1609 E River Cove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 E River Cove St pet-friendly?
No, 1609 E River Cove St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1609 E River Cove St offer parking?
No, 1609 E River Cove St does not offer parking.
Does 1609 E River Cove St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 E River Cove St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 E River Cove St have a pool?
No, 1609 E River Cove St does not have a pool.
Does 1609 E River Cove St have accessible units?
No, 1609 E River Cove St does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 E River Cove St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 E River Cove St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 E River Cove St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 E River Cove St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd
Tampa, FL 33617
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir
Tampa, FL 33615
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College