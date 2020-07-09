1609 E River Cove St

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated carpet

FRESHLY AND RENOVATED The updates to this property look fantastic! Now a three bedroom two bath property with a HUGE backyard with plenty a green space to play. This house also has new granite counter-tops and new kitchen cabinets. Plus there is easy care tile throughout. Large master bedroom with a big closet. Contact us today to see up a showing....you will be glad you did.



Flooring: Carpet

Last Sold Date: Jun 2018

Last Sold Price: $57,000

Rent Sqft: $0.79

Roof Type: Composition

Deposit: 1200

Exterior Material: Cement concrete

Floor Size: 1,514 sqft

Last Remodel: 1989

Unit Count: 1

Lot Depth: 105 ft

Lot Width: 100 ft

Lot: 10,500 sqft