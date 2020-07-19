1606 East 31st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COZY 3 BEDROOM W/ A HUGE YARD!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Newly remodeled and move in ready! Newer roof, freshly painted, remodeled bath, fresh kitchen and huge yard. Nice curb appeal also has spacious carport and large fenced yard. Walking distance to magnet elementary school and bus line. Close to highways, shopping, and dining. Section 8 Eligible!!!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



If you have additional questions you may also contact Roberto with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.



