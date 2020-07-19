All apartments in Tampa
1606 East 31st Street
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:47 PM

1606 East 31st Street

1606 E 31st Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1606 E 31st Ave, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
COZY 3 BEDROOM W/ A HUGE YARD!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Newly remodeled and move in ready! Newer roof, freshly painted, remodeled bath, fresh kitchen and huge yard. Nice curb appeal also has spacious carport and large fenced yard. Walking distance to magnet elementary school and bus line. Close to highways, shopping, and dining. Section 8 Eligible!!!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

If you have additional questions you may also contact Roberto with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.

(RLNE4597751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 East 31st Street have any available units?
1606 East 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 East 31st Street have?
Some of 1606 East 31st Street's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 East 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1606 East 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 East 31st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 East 31st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1606 East 31st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1606 East 31st Street offers parking.
Does 1606 East 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 East 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 East 31st Street have a pool?
No, 1606 East 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1606 East 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 1606 East 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 East 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 East 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
