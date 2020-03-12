All apartments in Tampa
16052 BELLA WOODS DRIVE
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:19 AM

16052 BELLA WOODS DRIVE

16052 Bella Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16052 Bella Woods Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Gated community in Tampa Palms!! Top-rated School!! Conservation view!! Upgraded stone front and paved driveway with balcony!! Freshly painted house!! Brand new built-in microwave and stove!! Granite countertop!! HOA Fee covers lawn service!!
This gorgeous, move-in ready, single-family home with 5 bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms, 2 car garage, and 3,190 square feet is located in the prestigious Tuscany gated community in Tampa Palms. The spacious master suite includes large walk-in closets and a private master bathroom with a walk-in shower, garden tub, granite counters, and double vanity mirrors. The kitchen features granite countertops, a center island, 42-inch staggered cabinetry, a large pantry, and several brand new built-in appliances (GE refrigerator, whirlpool washer and dryer, microwave, and stove). The breakfast bar overlooks the living room, offering an open-floor-plan design with a seamless transition between the living spaces. The combined living-family room leads to a screened lanai with plenty of room for festivities and a fantastic conservation view. The living room includes surround sound ceiling speakers and is great for entertaining! Ceramic tile floors are featured in the dining room, family room, and all bathrooms. The huge loft can be an upstairs living room or bonus room. Near USF, VA hospital and easy access to I-75, I-275, Wiregrass Mall, Premier Outlet Mall, restaurants, movie theater, business, new hospital, YMCA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16052 BELLA WOODS DRIVE have any available units?
16052 BELLA WOODS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 16052 BELLA WOODS DRIVE have?
Some of 16052 BELLA WOODS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16052 BELLA WOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16052 BELLA WOODS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16052 BELLA WOODS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16052 BELLA WOODS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 16052 BELLA WOODS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16052 BELLA WOODS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16052 BELLA WOODS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16052 BELLA WOODS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16052 BELLA WOODS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16052 BELLA WOODS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16052 BELLA WOODS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16052 BELLA WOODS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16052 BELLA WOODS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16052 BELLA WOODS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
