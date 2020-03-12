16052 BELLA WOODS DRIVE

Amenities

This gorgeous, move-in ready, single-family home with 5 bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms, 2 car garage, and 3,190 square feet is located in the prestigious Tuscany gated community in Tampa Palms. The spacious master suite includes large walk-in closets and a private master bathroom with a walk-in shower, garden tub, granite counters, and double vanity mirrors. The kitchen features granite countertops, a center island, 42-inch staggered cabinetry, a large pantry, and several brand new built-in appliances (GE refrigerator, whirlpool washer and dryer, microwave, and stove). The breakfast bar overlooks the living room, offering an open-floor-plan design with a seamless transition between the living spaces. The combined living-family room leads to a screened lanai with plenty of room for festivities and a fantastic conservation view. The living room includes surround sound ceiling speakers and is great for entertaining! Ceramic tile floors are featured in the dining room, family room, and all bathrooms. The huge loft can be an upstairs living room or bonus room. Near USF, VA hospital and easy access to I-75, I-275, Wiregrass Mall, Premier Outlet Mall, restaurants, movie theater, business, new hospital, YMCA.