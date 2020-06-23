1604 E. Linden Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Three Bedroom/One Bath Home with Fenced Yard- Available now - Updated 3br/1ba with a large fenced yard. The home has newer paint throughout the home and a newly remodeled bathroom. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The front porch and fenced backyard invite you to bring your patio furniture, a cold beverage and enjoy the yard. Contact us for more details. Apply today!



Terms:

-$1,050.00/month (12-month lease)

-Security deposit starting $1,050.00

-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18

-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by

employer

-Wireless Internet Ready

-Cable Ready

-Cooling System: Central Air

-Washer and Dryer Hookup

-Utilities Not Included

-1,372Square Feet



-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (Under 75 pounds).

-Non-Aggressive breeds only

-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet



For additional information, please call 812-252-5112



(RLNE3368058)