1604 E. Linden Avenue

Amenities
Three Bedroom/One Bath Home with Fenced Yard- Available now - Updated 3br/1ba with a large fenced yard. The home has newer paint throughout the home and a newly remodeled bathroom. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The front porch and fenced backyard invite you to bring your patio furniture, a cold beverage and enjoy the yard. Contact us for more details. Apply today!
Terms:
-$1,050.00/month (12-month lease)
-Security deposit starting $1,050.00
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by
employer
-Wireless Internet Ready
-Cable Ready
-Cooling System: Central Air
-Washer and Dryer Hookup
-Utilities Not Included
-1,372Square Feet
-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (Under 75 pounds).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet
For additional information, please call 812-252-5112
(RLNE3368058)