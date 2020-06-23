All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1604 E. Linden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1604 E. Linden Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1604 E. Linden Avenue

1604 E Linden Av · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1604 E Linden Av, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Three Bedroom/One Bath Home with Fenced Yard- Available now - Updated 3br/1ba with a large fenced yard. The home has newer paint throughout the home and a newly remodeled bathroom. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The front porch and fenced backyard invite you to bring your patio furniture, a cold beverage and enjoy the yard. Contact us for more details. Apply today!

Terms:
-$1,050.00/month (12-month lease)
-Security deposit starting $1,050.00
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by
employer
-Wireless Internet Ready
-Cable Ready
-Cooling System: Central Air
-Washer and Dryer Hookup
-Utilities Not Included
-1,372Square Feet

-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (Under 75 pounds).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

For additional information, please call 812-252-5112

(RLNE3368058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 E. Linden Avenue have any available units?
1604 E. Linden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 E. Linden Avenue have?
Some of 1604 E. Linden Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 E. Linden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1604 E. Linden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 E. Linden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 E. Linden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1604 E. Linden Avenue offer parking?
No, 1604 E. Linden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1604 E. Linden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 E. Linden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 E. Linden Avenue have a pool?
No, 1604 E. Linden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1604 E. Linden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1604 E. Linden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 E. Linden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 E. Linden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St
Tampa, FL 33629
Aurora
124 S Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College