All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 160 COLUMBIA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
160 COLUMBIA DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

160 COLUMBIA DRIVE

160 Columbia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Davis Islands
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

160 Columbia Drive, Tampa, FL 33606
Davis Islands

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
lobby
Rarely available Davis Islands - Island Chateau Condo Great view of the park and water beyond. Close to the central business district and directly across the street from the park. The community is gated and has under building parking. There is a club house with pool and lobby with elevator and mail center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 COLUMBIA DRIVE have any available units?
160 COLUMBIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 COLUMBIA DRIVE have?
Some of 160 COLUMBIA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 COLUMBIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
160 COLUMBIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 COLUMBIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 160 COLUMBIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 160 COLUMBIA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 160 COLUMBIA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 160 COLUMBIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 COLUMBIA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 COLUMBIA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 160 COLUMBIA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 160 COLUMBIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 160 COLUMBIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 160 COLUMBIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 COLUMBIA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive
Tampa, FL 33637
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College