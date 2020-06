1516 W RIVER LANE

Amenities

CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH MID CENTURY MODERN FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, STADIUM, UT, WEST SHORE BUSINESS DISTRICT, TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, NEAR ST.JOSEPH HOSPITAL, INTERNATIONAL MALL AND HILLSBOROUGH RIVER. GRANITE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES GRACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH HUGE BRICK FAMILY ROOM, STAINED GLASS WINDOWS, BRAZILIAN WOOD FLOORS , INDOOR LAUNDRY WITH WASHER AND DRYER, FULLY FURNISHED JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE AND TOOTHBRUSH. , ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. ONE CAR CARPORT PLUS DOUBLE WIDE DRIVEWAY. GREAT LOCATION NEAR HILLSBOROUGH RIVER. COME SEE TAMPA AND GO TO BUSCH GARDENS/ADVENTURE ISLAND 30MINS TO BEACHES 5 MINS TO DOWNTOWN CENTRALLY LOCATED GREAT PLACE TO STAY WHILE LOOKING FOR HOME CALL FOR AVAILABILITY REALTOR OWNED {GREAT FOR INTERNSHIP AT ST. JOSEPH}