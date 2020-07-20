1501 W La Salle St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

- A maintenance free lifestyle is waiting for you. This turn key move-in ready home features tiled floors, granite countertops, and sliding glass doors to the front porch. Large bedroom with huge walk-in closet. IN UNIT LAUNDRY or utilize the clean laundry facilities offered by the community. Close to the clubhouse, large community pool and tennis courts. Great location. Close to public transit Tampa International Airport, Citrus Park Mall. Veterans Expressway, beaches and major shopping.



(RLNE4759062)