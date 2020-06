Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Enjoy the wonderful Harbour Island Lifestyle with this 1792 Sq. Ft. end unit townhome. Hardwood floors in all common areas. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout the bedrooms. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and large eating area, solid surface countertops. Private outdoor courtyard/patio steps from the community swimming pool. Lots of space with three bedrooms plus a den/office. Two car attached garage. 24 hour gated/guarded community.