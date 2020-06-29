All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1416 East Poinsettia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1416 East Poinsettia Avenue
Last updated March 3 2020 at 9:51 PM

1416 East Poinsettia Avenue

1416 Poinsettia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1416 Poinsettia Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Move right into this spacious 4BR 2BA ranch home that features tiled flooring and an open floor plan living and dining room combination! Enjoy fresh neutral paint throughout and hardwood kitchen cabinetry. Hurry this roomy home won't last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: North Tampa

High school: Wharton High School

Middle school: Van Buren Middle School

Elementary school: Shaw Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 East Poinsettia Avenue have any available units?
1416 East Poinsettia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1416 East Poinsettia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1416 East Poinsettia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 East Poinsettia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1416 East Poinsettia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1416 East Poinsettia Avenue offer parking?
No, 1416 East Poinsettia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1416 East Poinsettia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 East Poinsettia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 East Poinsettia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1416 East Poinsettia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1416 East Poinsettia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1416 East Poinsettia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 East Poinsettia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 East Poinsettia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 East Poinsettia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 East Poinsettia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway
Tampa, FL 33637
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College