Bush Gardens area 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex nicely updated with neutral colors throughout with ceramic tile floors, new kitchen cabinets and counter top, fresh paint throughout this is simple living. Located near USF, Major shopping, hospitals, highway 275 and I75 near Bush Gardens area , Tampa International Airport, beaches.Move in Special 1/2 security deposit upon move in 1/2 on 2nd month