1404 S MOODY AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1404 S MOODY AVENUE

1404 South Moody Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1404 South Moody Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
Bayshore Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
STUNNING 1 BEDRROM 1 BATH WITH SLATE AND WOOD FLOORS. TOTALLY REMODELED GAS STOVE AND TANKLESS WATER HEATER
WASHER AND DRYER ARE IN THE UNIT. GREAT HYDE PARK LOCATION JOG ON BAYSHORE AND WALK TO LOCAL EATERIES. COZY TRIPLEX JUST OFF OF HOWARD AVE. BEAUTIFUL 1920'S SPANISH MED. NO PETS PLEASE! ENJOY THIS BEAUTIFUL GRANITE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 S MOODY AVENUE have any available units?
1404 S MOODY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 S MOODY AVENUE have?
Some of 1404 S MOODY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 S MOODY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1404 S MOODY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 S MOODY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1404 S MOODY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1404 S MOODY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1404 S MOODY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1404 S MOODY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1404 S MOODY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 S MOODY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1404 S MOODY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1404 S MOODY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1404 S MOODY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 S MOODY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 S MOODY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
