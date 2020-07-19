1404 S MOODY AVENUE

1404 South Moody Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629 Bayshore Gardens
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
STUNNING 1 BEDRROM 1 BATH WITH SLATE AND WOOD FLOORS. TOTALLY REMODELED GAS STOVE AND TANKLESS WATER HEATER WASHER AND DRYER ARE IN THE UNIT. GREAT HYDE PARK LOCATION JOG ON BAYSHORE AND WALK TO LOCAL EATERIES. COZY TRIPLEX JUST OFF OF HOWARD AVE. BEAUTIFUL 1920'S SPANISH MED. NO PETS PLEASE! ENJOY THIS BEAUTIFUL GRANITE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
