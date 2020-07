Amenities

w/d hookup carport recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Completely updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home FOR RENT! Large kitchen with room for a dining table. Tile and carpet new paint through out. Laundry room with stack-able washer/dryer hookup. Laminate flooring in kitchen and living area. Completely fenced in, 1 Car carport. Shed for storage on the side of the home. $50 app fee per adult. First and one month security required at move in. Make this your home today!