1227 E MADISON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool sauna

Come and enjoy luxury living in one of the newer mid-rise buildings in Channelside. The Ventana offers amenities that include a resort-style pool, fitness center with sauna, clubhouse, key card access, security and concierge service. This meticulously maintained unit comes with 2 parking spaces, 2 key cards, and a designated detached storage unit. This unit boasts 1218 sq feet, the interior freshly painted, brand new stainless steel appliances just put in, washer and dryer in the unit for resident convenience and brand new carpet in the rooms. Completed in 2007, the Ventana is one of the coveted buildings that you will love and want to live in. Location can't be any better; walking distance to Starbucks, an array of dining choices, close proximity to the Amalie Arena for concerts and to catch any Lightning games, this puts you right at the heart of the Channelside district! Easy access to Selmon Exp, 275 and other major highways. Enjoy city living in an evolving urban neighborhood with lots of exciting plans to come.

HOA approval required. Vacant and ready!!!