1227 E MADISON STREET

Location

1227 E Madison St, Tampa, FL 33602
Channel District

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
sauna
Come and enjoy luxury living in one of the newer mid-rise buildings in Channelside. The Ventana offers amenities that include a resort-style pool, fitness center with sauna, clubhouse, key card access, security and concierge service. This meticulously maintained unit comes with 2 parking spaces, 2 key cards, and a designated detached storage unit. This unit boasts 1218 sq feet, the interior freshly painted, brand new stainless steel appliances just put in, washer and dryer in the unit for resident convenience and brand new carpet in the rooms. Completed in 2007, the Ventana is one of the coveted buildings that you will love and want to live in. Location can't be any better; walking distance to Starbucks, an array of dining choices, close proximity to the Amalie Arena for concerts and to catch any Lightning games, this puts you right at the heart of the Channelside district! Easy access to Selmon Exp, 275 and other major highways. Enjoy city living in an evolving urban neighborhood with lots of exciting plans to come.
HOA approval required. Vacant and ready!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 E MADISON STREET have any available units?
1227 E MADISON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1227 E MADISON STREET have?
Some of 1227 E MADISON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 E MADISON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1227 E MADISON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 E MADISON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1227 E MADISON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1227 E MADISON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1227 E MADISON STREET offers parking.
Does 1227 E MADISON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1227 E MADISON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 E MADISON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1227 E MADISON STREET has a pool.
Does 1227 E MADISON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1227 E MADISON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 E MADISON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 E MADISON STREET has units with dishwashers.

