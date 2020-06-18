All apartments in Tampa
1212 E WHITING STREET
Last updated April 30 2020 at 8:24 PM

1212 E WHITING STREET

1212 East Whiting Street · (813) 865-0700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1212 East Whiting Street, Tampa, FL 33602
Channel District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1537 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
CLICK ON THE VIRTUAL TOUR TAB FOR A LIVE STREAM OPEN HOUSE. 2 bedroom 2 bath LUXURY RENTAL. This art deco boutique building is an architectural masterpiece nestled in the heart of Channelside. The Meridian Lofts were built in 2005 with style, high-end finishes and plenty of amenities. Check out the breathtaking city views from your private terrace. The unit is one of the largest of its kind in channel side, enough space for modern lounge furniture, a dining room table and a grill. This stylish loft boasts an open floor plan, gourmet chef-style kitchen with granite counter tops. The building has a beautifully crafted art deco design with intricate wood details, exposed concrete walls and fabulous terrazzo floors. You will feel like you are living in a hotel with the roof top heated pool and spa overlooking downtown and resort style cabanas. The loft has an open concept living space that fills with sunlight throughout the day. Enjoy urban living at its finest, take the free downtown shuttle, street cars, or walk to art festivals, farmers markets and museums.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 E WHITING STREET have any available units?
1212 E WHITING STREET has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 E WHITING STREET have?
Some of 1212 E WHITING STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 E WHITING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1212 E WHITING STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 E WHITING STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1212 E WHITING STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1212 E WHITING STREET offer parking?
No, 1212 E WHITING STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1212 E WHITING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 E WHITING STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 E WHITING STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1212 E WHITING STREET has a pool.
Does 1212 E WHITING STREET have accessible units?
No, 1212 E WHITING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 E WHITING STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 E WHITING STREET has units with dishwashers.
