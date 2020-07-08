All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
1211 E 25TH AVENUE
1211 E 25TH AVENUE

1211 East 25th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1211 East 25th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
V. M. Ybor

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This listing is for a spacious 1191 square foot, spacious, charming, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home built in 1941 located in the historic V.M. Ybor neighborhood. Living room and bedrooms have original hardwood floors. Bathroom has vintage black and white tile. Small bedroom has original ybor-style bead board walls. Kitchen is very spacious with room for a dining room table. House has central AC and Heat. Has a carport and large storage building. Appliances are being ordered now; will include a range and refrigerator. Location is convenient to i-4, i-275, schools, shopping, Ybor city, Seminole Heights, and downtown Tampa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 E 25TH AVENUE have any available units?
1211 E 25TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 E 25TH AVENUE have?
Some of 1211 E 25TH AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 E 25TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1211 E 25TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 E 25TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1211 E 25TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1211 E 25TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1211 E 25TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1211 E 25TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 E 25TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 E 25TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1211 E 25TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1211 E 25TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1211 E 25TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 E 25TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 E 25TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

