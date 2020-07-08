1211 E 25TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

This listing is for a spacious 1191 square foot, spacious, charming, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home built in 1941 located in the historic V.M. Ybor neighborhood. Living room and bedrooms have original hardwood floors. Bathroom has vintage black and white tile. Small bedroom has original ybor-style bead board walls. Kitchen is very spacious with room for a dining room table. House has central AC and Heat. Has a carport and large storage building. Appliances are being ordered now; will include a range and refrigerator. Location is convenient to i-4, i-275, schools, shopping, Ybor city, Seminole Heights, and downtown Tampa.