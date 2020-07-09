All apartments in Tampa
1211 E 17th Ave
Last updated July 5 2019 at 2:20 PM

1211 E 17th Ave

1211 E 17th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1211 E 17th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605
V. M. Ybor

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/231e022073 ---- After registering at this link, you will receive a lockbox code to enter the home on your own. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1800 which includes the first months rent. This building has just been completely renovated. It features wood style flooring throughout. There are new cabinets and appliances in the stylish kitchen space. The unit features a wide open layout with lots of natural light. This unit will not last. $25 added to the rental amount for lawn service. Ceiling Fans Throughout Freshly Painted Large Backyard Plenty Of Storage Wood Style Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 E 17th Ave have any available units?
1211 E 17th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1211 E 17th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1211 E 17th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 E 17th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1211 E 17th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1211 E 17th Ave offer parking?
No, 1211 E 17th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1211 E 17th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 E 17th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 E 17th Ave have a pool?
No, 1211 E 17th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1211 E 17th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1211 E 17th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 E 17th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 E 17th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 E 17th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1211 E 17th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

