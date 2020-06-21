1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE Unit #2101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge dog park on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Spectacular Condo in The Towers of Channelside - Enjoy spectacular panoramic DOWNTOWN TAMPA & WATER VIEWS from this 21st floor unit with a giant wrap around balcony. Located in the resort style condominium community - Towers of Channelside, This 3 bedroom/3 bath unit offers double door entry & open floor plan w/wall of sliders showcasing the views of the city & the water from every room. The Spacious great room has a formal dining area with plenty of room for entertaining guests. The open kitchen features granite countertops, breakfast bar, wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances. 2 Master Suites with ample walk in closet space and upgraded bathrooms attached. The 3rd bedroom/office is spacious and has full bath across the hall. Large laundry room with a full-sized washer/dryer. This is true lifestyle living at the Towers with amenities that include an onsite concierge, 24/7 security, 5th-floor rooftop resort pool with a rock waterfall, recreation area with grill stations, banquet party room available, as well as a dog park/walk area. Enjoy being close to the new Sparkman Wharf, Florida Aquarium, Tampas Riverwalk, Amelia Arena, USF College of Medicine and downtown Tampa. All decisions regarding a pet will be made by the owner.The unit comes with two parking spaces and a storage space. Move in requires first and last months rent plus security deposit.



(RLNE5823478)