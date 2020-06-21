All apartments in Tampa
1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE Unit #2101

1209 East Cumberland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1209 East Cumberland Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602
Channel District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Spectacular Condo in The Towers of Channelside - Enjoy spectacular panoramic DOWNTOWN TAMPA & WATER VIEWS from this 21st floor unit with a giant wrap around balcony. Located in the resort style condominium community - Towers of Channelside, This 3 bedroom/3 bath unit offers double door entry & open floor plan w/wall of sliders showcasing the views of the city & the water from every room. The Spacious great room has a formal dining area with plenty of room for entertaining guests. The open kitchen features granite countertops, breakfast bar, wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances. 2 Master Suites with ample walk in closet space and upgraded bathrooms attached. The 3rd bedroom/office is spacious and has full bath across the hall. Large laundry room with a full-sized washer/dryer. This is true lifestyle living at the Towers with amenities that include an onsite concierge, 24/7 security, 5th-floor rooftop resort pool with a rock waterfall, recreation area with grill stations, banquet party room available, as well as a dog park/walk area. Enjoy being close to the new Sparkman Wharf, Florida Aquarium, Tampas Riverwalk, Amelia Arena, USF College of Medicine and downtown Tampa. All decisions regarding a pet will be made by the owner.The unit comes with two parking spaces and a storage space. Move in requires first and last months rent plus security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE Unit #2101 have any available units?
1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE Unit #2101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE Unit #2101 have?
Some of 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE Unit #2101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE Unit #2101 currently offering any rent specials?
1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE Unit #2101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE Unit #2101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE Unit #2101 is pet friendly.
Does 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE Unit #2101 offer parking?
Yes, 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE Unit #2101 does offer parking.
Does 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE Unit #2101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE Unit #2101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE Unit #2101 have a pool?
Yes, 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE Unit #2101 has a pool.
Does 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE Unit #2101 have accessible units?
No, 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE Unit #2101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE Unit #2101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE Unit #2101 does not have units with dishwashers.
