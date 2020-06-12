All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1201 East Crawford Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1201 East Crawford Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1201 East Crawford Street

1201 East Crawford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Old Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1201 East Crawford Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
See the Video Property Tour

Available 01/11/19! Initial lease term may extend through 4/30/20.This charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 1080 SF bungalow is conveniently located in trendy Seminole Heights in central Tampa. Located on an oversized corner lot, this home has a large living room and family room with beautiful hardwood floors and crown moldings. Eat-in kitchen has ample cabinet space with a closet pantry and appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and range. Laundry room is off the kitchen and comes with full size washer and dryer. Large fenced in backyard with a 600sq ft detached garage. Deep well water source and new 2018 AC system.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 East Crawford Street have any available units?
1201 East Crawford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 East Crawford Street have?
Some of 1201 East Crawford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 East Crawford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1201 East Crawford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 East Crawford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 East Crawford Street is pet friendly.
Does 1201 East Crawford Street offer parking?
Yes, 1201 East Crawford Street does offer parking.
Does 1201 East Crawford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 East Crawford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 East Crawford Street have a pool?
No, 1201 East Crawford Street does not have a pool.
Does 1201 East Crawford Street have accessible units?
No, 1201 East Crawford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 East Crawford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 East Crawford Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
Rosewood
8525 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College