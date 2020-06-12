1201 East Crawford Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

See the Video Property Tour



Available 01/11/19! Initial lease term may extend through 4/30/20.This charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 1080 SF bungalow is conveniently located in trendy Seminole Heights in central Tampa. Located on an oversized corner lot, this home has a large living room and family room with beautiful hardwood floors and crown moldings. Eat-in kitchen has ample cabinet space with a closet pantry and appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and range. Laundry room is off the kitchen and comes with full size washer and dryer. Large fenced in backyard with a 600sq ft detached garage. Deep well water source and new 2018 AC system.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



Contact us to schedule a showing.