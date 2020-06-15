All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1201 E NEW ORLEANS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1201 E NEW ORLEANS AVENUE
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:00 PM

1201 E NEW ORLEANS AVENUE

1201 East New Orleans Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1201 East New Orleans Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! The Orleans house is just a short walk away from all of the hotspots that you’ve grown to love in Seminole Heights. Whether it’s having Sunday brunch at Ella’s, a bowl of hot gumbo at Old Heights Bistro, or playing shuffle at Nebraska Mini Mart, there’s something for everyone in this eclectic neighborhood. Complete with three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, indoor laundry, and newly fenced in private backyard. If you’re not quite ready to buy but want to experience this amazing community, this is the home for you. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 E NEW ORLEANS AVENUE have any available units?
1201 E NEW ORLEANS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 E NEW ORLEANS AVENUE have?
Some of 1201 E NEW ORLEANS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 E NEW ORLEANS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1201 E NEW ORLEANS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 E NEW ORLEANS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1201 E NEW ORLEANS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1201 E NEW ORLEANS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1201 E NEW ORLEANS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1201 E NEW ORLEANS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 E NEW ORLEANS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 E NEW ORLEANS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1201 E NEW ORLEANS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1201 E NEW ORLEANS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1201 E NEW ORLEANS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 E NEW ORLEANS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 E NEW ORLEANS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St
Tampa, FL 33602
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter
Tampa, FL 33617
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr
Tampa, FL 33613

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College