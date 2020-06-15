1201 E NEW ORLEANS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome Home! The Orleans house is just a short walk away from all of the hotspots that you’ve grown to love in Seminole Heights. Whether it’s having Sunday brunch at Ella’s, a bowl of hot gumbo at Old Heights Bistro, or playing shuffle at Nebraska Mini Mart, there’s something for everyone in this eclectic neighborhood. Complete with three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, indoor laundry, and newly fenced in private backyard. If you’re not quite ready to buy but want to experience this amazing community, this is the home for you. Call today!