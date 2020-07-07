1201 E ELLICOTT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Enjoy lots of windows and great neighbors..idyllic home with the classic front porch. This 3 bedroom home features an open floor plan with a carport. Lots of beautiful trees keep this home cool and shady. Enjoy sitting on the swing on the front porch reading your newspaper. Super high ceilings and the modern paint colors give a warm feeling of coziness. Super close to shopping and restaurants. wonderful space for gardens and lots of parking even off-road. Charming classic bungalow on a corner lot provides a little more privacy. Come See why Everyone loves Seminole Heights.