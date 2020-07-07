1201 East Ellicott Street, Tampa, FL 33603 Southeast Seminole Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Enjoy lots of windows and great neighbors..idyllic home with the classic front porch. This 3 bedroom home features an open floor plan with a carport. Lots of beautiful trees keep this home cool and shady. Enjoy sitting on the swing on the front porch reading your newspaper. Super high ceilings and the modern paint colors give a warm feeling of coziness. Super close to shopping and restaurants. wonderful space for gardens and lots of parking even off-road. Charming classic bungalow on a corner lot provides a little more privacy. Come See why Everyone loves Seminole Heights.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1201 E ELLICOTT STREET have any available units?
1201 E ELLICOTT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 E ELLICOTT STREET have?
Some of 1201 E ELLICOTT STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 E ELLICOTT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1201 E ELLICOTT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.