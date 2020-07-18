115 S LOIS AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated gym pool fire pit

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit gym pool hot tub

Amazing south Tampa property with heated pool and spa, workout center, outdoor patios with fire pits. Beautifully remodeled units with tile and granite counters and inside laundry. Unbeatable location just south of Kennedy in the heart of South Tampa, close to all the shopping, dining, night life and top school districts.



Security Deposit $500. Ask about first month free and other Leasing specials till 10/7/19

We have multiple units available, different sizes, upgrades and pricing. Pictures may be from another unit.