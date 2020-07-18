All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

115 S LOIS AVENUE

115 South Lois Avenue · (813) 875-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 South Lois Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 220 · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
pool
hot tub
Amazing south Tampa property with heated pool and spa, workout center, outdoor patios with fire pits. Beautifully remodeled units with tile and granite counters and inside laundry. Unbeatable location just south of Kennedy in the heart of South Tampa, close to all the shopping, dining, night life and top school districts.

Security Deposit $500. Ask about first month free and other Leasing specials till 10/7/19
We have multiple units available, different sizes, upgrades and pricing. Pictures may be from another unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 S LOIS AVENUE have any available units?
115 S LOIS AVENUE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 S LOIS AVENUE have?
Some of 115 S LOIS AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 S LOIS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
115 S LOIS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 S LOIS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 115 S LOIS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 115 S LOIS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 115 S LOIS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 115 S LOIS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 S LOIS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 S LOIS AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 115 S LOIS AVENUE has a pool.
Does 115 S LOIS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 115 S LOIS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 115 S LOIS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 S LOIS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
