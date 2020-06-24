1138 W LA SALLE STREET

Amenities

w/d hookup range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Clean and Fresh 3/2 N Hyde Park Central Tampa Rental. Nice open floor plan with tile flooring throughout the home. Home has been freshened with new neutral color paint for all decors. Rooms are spacious with ample closet space in bedrooms. Bedroom 3 is smaller and could be used as an office or bonus room. Hall bath features new tile in the tub/shower area. House has an enclosed laundry closet with washer and dryer hook ups just off the kitchen. Just minutes from the University of Tampa, enjoy the convenience for getting to your classes and activities. Also, is a short drive to HCC, the airport, Dale Mabry, downtown, and I-275!