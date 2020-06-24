All apartments in Tampa
1138 W LA SALLE STREET
Last updated January 26 2020 at 7:41 PM

1138 W LA SALLE STREET

1138 West La Salle Street · No Longer Available
Location

1138 West La Salle Street, Tampa, FL 33607
West Riverfront

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Clean and Fresh 3/2 N Hyde Park Central Tampa Rental. Nice open floor plan with tile flooring throughout the home. Home has been freshened with new neutral color paint for all decors. Rooms are spacious with ample closet space in bedrooms. Bedroom 3 is smaller and could be used as an office or bonus room. Hall bath features new tile in the tub/shower area. House has an enclosed laundry closet with washer and dryer hook ups just off the kitchen. Just minutes from the University of Tampa, enjoy the convenience for getting to your classes and activities. Also, is a short drive to HCC, the airport, Dale Mabry, downtown, and I-275!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 W LA SALLE STREET have any available units?
1138 W LA SALLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1138 W LA SALLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1138 W LA SALLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 W LA SALLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1138 W LA SALLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1138 W LA SALLE STREET offer parking?
No, 1138 W LA SALLE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1138 W LA SALLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1138 W LA SALLE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 W LA SALLE STREET have a pool?
No, 1138 W LA SALLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1138 W LA SALLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1138 W LA SALLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 W LA SALLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1138 W LA SALLE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1138 W LA SALLE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1138 W LA SALLE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
