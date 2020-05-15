113 S PACKWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful 3bed/2.5 bath, 1 car garage Townhome in one of Tampa's most desired neighborhoods, Hyde Park. Great schools, Mitchell Elementary, Wilson Middle School and Plant High School. With only 2 floors this is easy living. A spacious kitchen/great room, 1/2 bath with wood floors, and double sliders out to the patio and yard complete the first floor. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, 42-inch cabinets, and granite countertops. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bedroom is oversized and has room for a desk or exercise equipment. The master includes a large walk-in California closet type build-out. The home has a new a/c with a UV filter and a newer roof (2-3 years old). In addition, you can enjoy your cup of coffee or tea from the master bedroom balcony. A great location with easy accessibility to Hyde Park Village, downtown Tampa and I-275.