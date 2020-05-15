All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 113 S PACKWOOD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
113 S PACKWOOD AVENUE
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

113 S PACKWOOD AVENUE

113 South Packwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Courier City - Oscawana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

113 South Packwood Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful 3bed/2.5 bath, 1 car garage Townhome in one of Tampa's most desired neighborhoods, Hyde Park. Great schools, Mitchell Elementary, Wilson Middle School and Plant High School. With only 2 floors this is easy living. A spacious kitchen/great room, 1/2 bath with wood floors, and double sliders out to the patio and yard complete the first floor. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, 42-inch cabinets, and granite countertops. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bedroom is oversized and has room for a desk or exercise equipment. The master includes a large walk-in California closet type build-out. The home has a new a/c with a UV filter and a newer roof (2-3 years old). In addition, you can enjoy your cup of coffee or tea from the master bedroom balcony. A great location with easy accessibility to Hyde Park Village, downtown Tampa and I-275.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 S PACKWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
113 S PACKWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 S PACKWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 113 S PACKWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 S PACKWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
113 S PACKWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 S PACKWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 113 S PACKWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 113 S PACKWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 113 S PACKWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 113 S PACKWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 S PACKWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 S PACKWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 113 S PACKWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 113 S PACKWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 113 S PACKWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 113 S PACKWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 S PACKWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct
Tampa, FL 33604
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive
Tampa, FL 33618

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College