113 S LINCOLN AVENUE

This is a wonderful bungalow-style home in one of South Tampa's best neighborhoods - Gray Gables. The entire home and landscaping have been meticulously updated and extremely well-kept. The kitchen features shaker style cabinets, stainless kitchen-aid appliances, natural gas stove, and granite stone counters. The spacious master bedroom has two walk-in closets complete with customized shelving and shoe racks. A double-slider door in the master looks out to the back yard and pool deck. The sizable master bathroom features a dual-sink vanity of quartz counters, a marble-tiled shower, porcelain flooring, and luxury finished trim work. The guest bathroom has also been tastefully remodeled and highlights marble flooring, porcelain wall tile, and a marble vanity sink. Plantation shutters are featured throughout the home. As you enter the home, you’ll notice the family room is quite inviting and allows for natural light to brighten the home. The dining area opens to the front living room and the kitchen. The large living area features a gas burning fireplace, two double-slider doors that open to the recently renovated backyard. The backyard will quickly become one of your favorite places as you’ll feel like you are at a private resort sitting by the remodeled pool surrounded by mature palms trees, oak trees, and zen garden. New A/C installed in 2019. Pool, deck, pool shed, and all landscape remodeled in 2017-2018. Bathroom remodels 2018 and 2020.