113 S LINCOLN AVENUE
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM

113 S LINCOLN AVENUE

113 South Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

113 South Lincoln Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609
Gray Gables

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This is a wonderful bungalow-style home in one of South Tampa's best neighborhoods - Gray Gables. The entire home and landscaping have been meticulously updated and extremely well-kept. The kitchen features shaker style cabinets, stainless kitchen-aid appliances, natural gas stove, and granite stone counters. The spacious master bedroom has two walk-in closets complete with customized shelving and shoe racks. A double-slider door in the master looks out to the back yard and pool deck. The sizable master bathroom features a dual-sink vanity of quartz counters, a marble-tiled shower, porcelain flooring, and luxury finished trim work. The guest bathroom has also been tastefully remodeled and highlights marble flooring, porcelain wall tile, and a marble vanity sink. Plantation shutters are featured throughout the home. As you enter the home, you’ll notice the family room is quite inviting and allows for natural light to brighten the home. The dining area opens to the front living room and the kitchen. The large living area features a gas burning fireplace, two double-slider doors that open to the recently renovated backyard. The backyard will quickly become one of your favorite places as you’ll feel like you are at a private resort sitting by the remodeled pool surrounded by mature palms trees, oak trees, and zen garden. New A/C installed in 2019. Pool, deck, pool shed, and all landscape remodeled in 2017-2018. Bathroom remodels 2018 and 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 S LINCOLN AVENUE have any available units?
113 S LINCOLN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 S LINCOLN AVENUE have?
Some of 113 S LINCOLN AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 S LINCOLN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
113 S LINCOLN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 S LINCOLN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 113 S LINCOLN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 113 S LINCOLN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 113 S LINCOLN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 113 S LINCOLN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 S LINCOLN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 S LINCOLN AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 113 S LINCOLN AVENUE has a pool.
Does 113 S LINCOLN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 113 S LINCOLN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 113 S LINCOLN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 S LINCOLN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
