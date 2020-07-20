All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
1102 BAY CLUB CIRCLE
Last updated July 14 2019 at 7:31 AM

1102 BAY CLUB CIRCLE

1102 Bay Club Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Bay Club Circle, Tampa, FL 33607

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Beautiful, spacious, updated FIRST Floor CORNER Condo. Wood Floors throughout with Ceramic in all wet areas and Carpet in Bedroom. Gleaming Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, and full sized Washer Dryer! Great floorplan with very roomy, open Living/Dining areas with Built-In Shelving and Wainscoting. Nice big Bathroom too and a good sized Walk-in Closet in Bedroom. All neutral colors throughout. And look at the Super Amenities: Pool, Spa, Workout Room, Sauna, it's like living at a resort! You even have the Courtney Campbell Causeway Beach a short walk away and you're surrounded with all the great restaurants you could want. Travel a lot? These condos are gated for security and located just 5 minutes from Tampa International Airport. Perfect location for professionals. Come see this condo today, as it's definitely a cut above any others you'll see and it won't last long! Application and criteria are attached.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have any available units?
1102 BAY CLUB CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have?
Some of 1102 BAY CLUB CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 BAY CLUB CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1102 BAY CLUB CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 BAY CLUB CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1102 BAY CLUB CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1102 BAY CLUB CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 1102 BAY CLUB CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 1102 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 BAY CLUB CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1102 BAY CLUB CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1102 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1102 BAY CLUB CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 BAY CLUB CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
