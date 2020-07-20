1102 BAY CLUB CIRCLE

Amenities

Beautiful, spacious, updated FIRST Floor CORNER Condo. Wood Floors throughout with Ceramic in all wet areas and Carpet in Bedroom. Gleaming Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, and full sized Washer Dryer! Great floorplan with very roomy, open Living/Dining areas with Built-In Shelving and Wainscoting. Nice big Bathroom too and a good sized Walk-in Closet in Bedroom. All neutral colors throughout. And look at the Super Amenities: Pool, Spa, Workout Room, Sauna, it's like living at a resort! You even have the Courtney Campbell Causeway Beach a short walk away and you're surrounded with all the great restaurants you could want. Travel a lot? These condos are gated for security and located just 5 minutes from Tampa International Airport. Perfect location for professionals. Come see this condo today, as it's definitely a cut above any others you'll see and it won't last long! Application and criteria are attached.