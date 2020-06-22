All apartments in Tampa
10926 North 29th Street

10926 North 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10926 North 29th Street, Tampa, FL 33612
University Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/21141410?s=51

Quiet cozy newly remodeled 1200 sq ft 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with fenced back yard!! This home features fast wifi, smart televisions, master suite, compact floorplan, fully equipped kitchen, and fenced backyard. Closely situated to Busch Gardens, USF, Moffitt Cancer Center, and James A Haley Veterans Hospital. Great for long stays or short visits!

This home is fully equipped with fast wifi for business & personal use, two living spaces for additional space, a complete kitchen with all the tools necessary to prepare meals, and a outdoor patio to help enjoy your time away from home.

The Den - Furnished with a leather sofa, dining room table, and a 50" smart makes this space the perfect place to lounge.

The Kitchen - Fully equipped with pots, pans, dishes, silverware, glasses, and much more!

The Living Room - Nicely furnished with a couch and chair its ideal for entertaining guest or reading a book.

The Rooms - Clean white linens with light comforters, all rooms in this home has its own iHome clock. The master suite has a queen bed and en suite bathroom with an updated standup shower. While the other two bedrooms have queen beds and share a large guest bathroom thats close to both rooms.

Outdoor - A large patio staged with plenty of seating, good lighting, a charcoal grill, and warm weather transforms this outdoor living space into the perfect place to unwind.

Laundry Room - Equipped with a washer/dryer and iron & ironing board

All areas of the house are for the guests to utilize. We do have a linen closet that is locked because it's used for storing cleaning products and extras. Please don't disturb this area, if cleaning products are needed during your stay please discuss with your host.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10926 North 29th Street have any available units?
10926 North 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10926 North 29th Street have?
Some of 10926 North 29th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10926 North 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10926 North 29th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10926 North 29th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10926 North 29th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10926 North 29th Street offer parking?
Yes, 10926 North 29th Street does offer parking.
Does 10926 North 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10926 North 29th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10926 North 29th Street have a pool?
No, 10926 North 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10926 North 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 10926 North 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10926 North 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10926 North 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
