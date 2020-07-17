10922 Ancient Futures Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Home For Rent - Nice and clean home available for immediate occupancy, Located in Easton Park, where you will find community park and swimming pool, plus basic cable all included in monthly rent of $1600. Home has split floor plan with large master bed and master bath has dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower plus walk in closet. Formal dining room plus eat in kitchen and large breakfast bar open up to family room and overlooking fireplace. This home includes all kitchen appliances, has tile and wood laminate throughout main living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Call Kim Tarpley @ RE/MAX Realty Unlimited to view (813) 335-7097



(RLNE4517811)