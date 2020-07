Amenities

This beautiful furnished lake front 3 bed and 2 full bath is ready for immediate occupancy upon approval. Cory Lake Isle is fully gated and secured community with 24/7 guard at the gate and offers a host of amenities including: resort style pool/spa, playgrounds, tennis court, roller blading rink, basketball court, volley ball court, lake access, boat ramp, clubhouse and much more.

The furnitures, all or any would be remove if requested.