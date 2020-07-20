All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM

10825 Dragonwood dr

10825 Dragonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10825 Dragonwood Drive, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
garage
3 Bed/ 2/5 Bath 2 Car garage Town home - Property Id: 105764

The home features granite counters and updated bathrooms. The over sized master suite includes a vaulted ceiling, sitting area, and walk-in closet. Master bath features a relaxing garden tub, dual sinks, and separate shower. Bedrooms are spacious and the rest of the home features a cast open floor plan as well. Downstairs great room features tiles flooring and upstairs has all carpet. The downstairs has a screened porch looking out to conservation. HOA includes cable, landscaping, exterior maintenance, roof, and common areas. 2 car Garage. Appliances included. Located in the Canterbury Trails community in the heart of New Tampa, very convenient to schools, shopping, I-75, and only minutes from USF. Minutes from new Outlet Mall and Wiregrass Mall.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105764
Property Id 105764

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4767228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10825 Dragonwood dr have any available units?
10825 Dragonwood dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10825 Dragonwood dr have?
Some of 10825 Dragonwood dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10825 Dragonwood dr currently offering any rent specials?
10825 Dragonwood dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10825 Dragonwood dr pet-friendly?
No, 10825 Dragonwood dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10825 Dragonwood dr offer parking?
Yes, 10825 Dragonwood dr offers parking.
Does 10825 Dragonwood dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10825 Dragonwood dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10825 Dragonwood dr have a pool?
No, 10825 Dragonwood dr does not have a pool.
Does 10825 Dragonwood dr have accessible units?
No, 10825 Dragonwood dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10825 Dragonwood dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10825 Dragonwood dr has units with dishwashers.
