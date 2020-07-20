10825 Dragonwood dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym garage

3 Bed/ 2/5 Bath 2 Car garage Town home - Property Id: 105764



The home features granite counters and updated bathrooms. The over sized master suite includes a vaulted ceiling, sitting area, and walk-in closet. Master bath features a relaxing garden tub, dual sinks, and separate shower. Bedrooms are spacious and the rest of the home features a cast open floor plan as well. Downstairs great room features tiles flooring and upstairs has all carpet. The downstairs has a screened porch looking out to conservation. HOA includes cable, landscaping, exterior maintenance, roof, and common areas. 2 car Garage. Appliances included. Located in the Canterbury Trails community in the heart of New Tampa, very convenient to schools, shopping, I-75, and only minutes from USF. Minutes from new Outlet Mall and Wiregrass Mall.

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4767228)