All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 10724 Pictorial Park Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
10724 Pictorial Park Dr
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:28 PM

10724 Pictorial Park Dr

10724 Pictorial Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10724 Pictorial Park Drive, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/81ec3fb0da ---- Coming Soon! Showings will be available for this home on around 12/18. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home is located in Easton Park. The exterior of the home was recently painted and it has great curb appeal. Upon entering, you\'ll find a nice sized multipurpose space that can serve as a formal dining, office, playroom, or living room. The entrance hallway connects to the great room, kitchen, and eating area. This area is wide open and perfect for entertaining. The sliding doors connect to a screened-in lanai, which overlooks the huge backyard and cow pasture. There is also a half bathroom and full laundry room downstairs. Up the stairs, a large bonus room with built in desk area provides another space for privacy or entertaining. There are 4 bedrooms off of this bonus space. The large master suite is the ideal space for relaxation-there is plenty of space for a king sized bed and sitting area or work space. There is a large walk in closet next to the master bathroom. The master bathroom has two sinks, large soaking tub, and walk in shower. The other three bedrooms share a full bathroom and all have full sized closets. House is equipped with a water softener and irrigation system. Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10724 Pictorial Park Dr have any available units?
10724 Pictorial Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10724 Pictorial Park Dr have?
Some of 10724 Pictorial Park Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10724 Pictorial Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10724 Pictorial Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10724 Pictorial Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10724 Pictorial Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10724 Pictorial Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10724 Pictorial Park Dr offers parking.
Does 10724 Pictorial Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10724 Pictorial Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10724 Pictorial Park Dr have a pool?
No, 10724 Pictorial Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10724 Pictorial Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 10724 Pictorial Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10724 Pictorial Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10724 Pictorial Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Solis at Ballast Point
6306 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33611

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College