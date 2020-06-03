10724 Pictorial Park Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/81ec3fb0da ---- Coming Soon! Showings will be available for this home on around 12/18. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home is located in Easton Park. The exterior of the home was recently painted and it has great curb appeal. Upon entering, you\'ll find a nice sized multipurpose space that can serve as a formal dining, office, playroom, or living room. The entrance hallway connects to the great room, kitchen, and eating area. This area is wide open and perfect for entertaining. The sliding doors connect to a screened-in lanai, which overlooks the huge backyard and cow pasture. There is also a half bathroom and full laundry room downstairs. Up the stairs, a large bonus room with built in desk area provides another space for privacy or entertaining. There are 4 bedrooms off of this bonus space. The large master suite is the ideal space for relaxation-there is plenty of space for a king sized bed and sitting area or work space. There is a large walk in closet next to the master bathroom. The master bathroom has two sinks, large soaking tub, and walk in shower. The other three bedrooms share a full bathroom and all have full sized closets. House is equipped with a water softener and irrigation system. Garage