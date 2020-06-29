All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 10719 PICTORIAL PARK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
10719 PICTORIAL PARK DRIVE
Last updated January 24 2020 at 3:12 AM

10719 PICTORIAL PARK DRIVE

10719 Pictorial Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10719 Pictorial Park Drive, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This incredible 5 bedroom, 3 bath home with a million dollar view! This home is over 3200sf with a gorgeous inground pool with view of the pond with waterfall! Spectacular! The first floor consists of a very large open kitchen, two living spaces including a dining room/living room combination and a family room. Full bath with pool and house entrance, laundry room with hookups and one bedroom with a HUGE walk in closet. Take just 17 steps up to the 2nd floor to view 3 bedrooms all with ceiling fans, and an insanely HUGE master bedroom with TWO walk in closets and a gorgeous master bath with double sinks, vanity area, garden tub and step in shower - all with the spectacular lake view. There is an open area at the top of the stairs to use as office or game room, plus storage and closet space and a large full bath in the hall. This home is in the prestigous Easton Park and only rents for $2100. Call today to set appointment to view. Owner prefers no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10719 PICTORIAL PARK DRIVE have any available units?
10719 PICTORIAL PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10719 PICTORIAL PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 10719 PICTORIAL PARK DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10719 PICTORIAL PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10719 PICTORIAL PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10719 PICTORIAL PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10719 PICTORIAL PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10719 PICTORIAL PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10719 PICTORIAL PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10719 PICTORIAL PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10719 PICTORIAL PARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10719 PICTORIAL PARK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10719 PICTORIAL PARK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10719 PICTORIAL PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10719 PICTORIAL PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10719 PICTORIAL PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10719 PICTORIAL PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College