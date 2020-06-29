10719 PICTORIAL PARK DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

This incredible 5 bedroom, 3 bath home with a million dollar view! This home is over 3200sf with a gorgeous inground pool with view of the pond with waterfall! Spectacular! The first floor consists of a very large open kitchen, two living spaces including a dining room/living room combination and a family room. Full bath with pool and house entrance, laundry room with hookups and one bedroom with a HUGE walk in closet. Take just 17 steps up to the 2nd floor to view 3 bedrooms all with ceiling fans, and an insanely HUGE master bedroom with TWO walk in closets and a gorgeous master bath with double sinks, vanity area, garden tub and step in shower - all with the spectacular lake view. There is an open area at the top of the stairs to use as office or game room, plus storage and closet space and a large full bath in the hall. This home is in the prestigous Easton Park and only rents for $2100. Call today to set appointment to view. Owner prefers no pets.