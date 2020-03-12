All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:36 PM

10701 LAUREL VISTA WAY

10701 Laurel Vista Way · No Longer Available
Location

10701 Laurel Vista Way, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Executive TURN KEY FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL with over 5,400 square feet. Owner will consider renting partially furnished. This was a MODEL HOME in a gated New Tampa Community. It's DESIGNER finishes will WOW YOU! IT'S LIKE LIVING AT A RESORT inside and out. The Beautiful pool and spa area overlooks pond and deep conservation views. You will feel right at home the second you walk through the door. The covered entryway leads directly into the foyer, which branches off into a den, and to the other side is the dining room. Next you will find the stairs leading upstairs, and then you will find your way into the family room. Right before the family room on the left is a hallway leading into the master suite. This huge master suite offers 2 walk-in closets, a large garden tub, a stand up shower, and split dual vanities. Off of the family room is the kitchen and cafe area, complete with a large island. In the back corner of the home is a guest bedroom with pool bath. Upstairs is practically a whole house in itself! The stairs lead directly into a massive game room. To one side are 2 bedrooms, complete with walk-in closets and split with a bath room. To the other side is bedroom number 5 with a large walk-in closet. Then further down is a hall way leading to a media room and bedroom number 6 with another walk-in closet. The MEDIA ROOM is perfect home theater which totally compliments the full out game room. Upstairs also boasts a second kitchen, complete wet bar in the game room, & a covered/screened balcony. See interactive and virtual tour. The home is NOT virtually staged. These are the furnishings provided with the rental of the dwelling. Home will be available to view during the first week of June and available for occupancy immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10701 LAUREL VISTA WAY have any available units?
10701 LAUREL VISTA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10701 LAUREL VISTA WAY have?
Some of 10701 LAUREL VISTA WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10701 LAUREL VISTA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10701 LAUREL VISTA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10701 LAUREL VISTA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10701 LAUREL VISTA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10701 LAUREL VISTA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10701 LAUREL VISTA WAY offers parking.
Does 10701 LAUREL VISTA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10701 LAUREL VISTA WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10701 LAUREL VISTA WAY have a pool?
Yes, 10701 LAUREL VISTA WAY has a pool.
Does 10701 LAUREL VISTA WAY have accessible units?
No, 10701 LAUREL VISTA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10701 LAUREL VISTA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10701 LAUREL VISTA WAY has units with dishwashers.
