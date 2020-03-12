10701 LAUREL VISTA WAY

Amenities

Executive TURN KEY FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL with over 5,400 square feet. Owner will consider renting partially furnished. This was a MODEL HOME in a gated New Tampa Community. It's DESIGNER finishes will WOW YOU! IT'S LIKE LIVING AT A RESORT inside and out. The Beautiful pool and spa area overlooks pond and deep conservation views. You will feel right at home the second you walk through the door. The covered entryway leads directly into the foyer, which branches off into a den, and to the other side is the dining room. Next you will find the stairs leading upstairs, and then you will find your way into the family room. Right before the family room on the left is a hallway leading into the master suite. This huge master suite offers 2 walk-in closets, a large garden tub, a stand up shower, and split dual vanities. Off of the family room is the kitchen and cafe area, complete with a large island. In the back corner of the home is a guest bedroom with pool bath. Upstairs is practically a whole house in itself! The stairs lead directly into a massive game room. To one side are 2 bedrooms, complete with walk-in closets and split with a bath room. To the other side is bedroom number 5 with a large walk-in closet. Then further down is a hall way leading to a media room and bedroom number 6 with another walk-in closet. The MEDIA ROOM is perfect home theater which totally compliments the full out game room. Upstairs also boasts a second kitchen, complete wet bar in the game room, & a covered/screened balcony. See interactive and virtual tour. The home is NOT virtually staged. These are the furnishings provided with the rental of the dwelling. Home will be available to view during the first week of June and available for occupancy immediately.