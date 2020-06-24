106 West Haya Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautifully renovated bungalow home in Seminole Heights featuring an open concept living area, tankless water heaters and spacious front and back porch. There is a second bungalow, 1 bed 1 bath, that is 672 sqft and on a separate meter, with an option to rent for $1000 per month as well. The fenced is in back yard separating the two homes and is big enough to allow privacy. Conveniently located next to all the cute shops, restaurants and cafes and only a few miles away from Downtown Tampa, Armature Works, Ulele and Curtis Hixon Park. Schedule your showing today and rent one or both of these adorable properties.