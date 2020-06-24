All apartments in Tampa
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:28 AM

106 West Haya Street

106 West Haya Street · No Longer Available
Location

106 West Haya Street, Tampa, FL 33603
South Seminole Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully renovated bungalow home in Seminole Heights featuring an open concept living area, tankless water heaters and spacious front and back porch. There is a second bungalow, 1 bed 1 bath, that is 672 sqft and on a separate meter, with an option to rent for $1000 per month as well. The fenced is in back yard separating the two homes and is big enough to allow privacy. Conveniently located next to all the cute shops, restaurants and cafes and only a few miles away from Downtown Tampa, Armature Works, Ulele and Curtis Hixon Park. Schedule your showing today and rent one or both of these adorable properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 West Haya Street have any available units?
106 West Haya Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 West Haya Street have?
Some of 106 West Haya Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 West Haya Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 West Haya Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 West Haya Street pet-friendly?
No, 106 West Haya Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 106 West Haya Street offer parking?
Yes, 106 West Haya Street offers parking.
Does 106 West Haya Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 West Haya Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 West Haya Street have a pool?
No, 106 West Haya Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 West Haya Street have accessible units?
No, 106 West Haya Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 West Haya Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 West Haya Street does not have units with dishwashers.
