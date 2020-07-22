10549 Villa View Cir

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 security deposit upon move in 2nd 1/2 on 2nd month. The Villas Condos! 1 floor unit! Move in ready 2 bedroom, 2 bath with a 2-tandem car garage with garage door opener. Both bedrooms are nice size with walk-in closets and Bedroom 2 has a bay window. Spacious living room area. Fully appointed kitchen has nice cabinets, a built-in pantry and a French door leading to the open patio with conservation view. There is a breakfast bar that is open to the dining room with bay window and the living room with built-in TV stand. Development is gated and offers a pool, clubhouse and exercise room. Location offers easy access to local shopping, numerous restaurants, Florida Hospital, major interstates, VA Hospital, Moffitt, USF and USAA.