All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 10549 Villa View Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
10549 Villa View Cir
Last updated December 10 2019 at 9:06 PM

10549 Villa View Cir

10549 Villa View Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

10549 Villa View Circle, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 security deposit upon move in 2nd 1/2 on 2nd month. The Villas Condos! 1 floor unit! Move in ready 2 bedroom, 2 bath with a 2-tandem car garage with garage door opener. Both bedrooms are nice size with walk-in closets and Bedroom 2 has a bay window. Spacious living room area. Fully appointed kitchen has nice cabinets, a built-in pantry and a French door leading to the open patio with conservation view. There is a breakfast bar that is open to the dining room with bay window and the living room with built-in TV stand. Development is gated and offers a pool, clubhouse and exercise room. Location offers easy access to local shopping, numerous restaurants, Florida Hospital, major interstates, VA Hospital, Moffitt, USF and USAA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10549 Villa View Cir have any available units?
10549 Villa View Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10549 Villa View Cir have?
Some of 10549 Villa View Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10549 Villa View Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10549 Villa View Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10549 Villa View Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 10549 Villa View Cir is pet friendly.
Does 10549 Villa View Cir offer parking?
Yes, 10549 Villa View Cir offers parking.
Does 10549 Villa View Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10549 Villa View Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10549 Villa View Cir have a pool?
Yes, 10549 Villa View Cir has a pool.
Does 10549 Villa View Cir have accessible units?
No, 10549 Villa View Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10549 Villa View Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 10549 Villa View Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
Solis at Ballast Point
6306 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College