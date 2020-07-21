10541 CORAL KEY AVENUE

Amenities

This large 3000sf home in beautiful Heritage Isles. Love to cook and enjoy family time? This home has an incredibly large eat in kitchen with center island, 2 walk in pantries, built in desk, stainless appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy two living areas with a large family room and living room on the first floor with newer laminate flooring and a very large patio. One bedroom and one full bath on the first floor. Have you looked at homes but the bedrooms are small? Not at this home. The other 4 bedrooms plus the study with french doors and closet storage are all upstairs and all oversized. The master bedroom has 2 closets, one walk in, with a large master bathroom with double sinks and plenty of vanity drawer space, Garden tub, linen closet in bath. In addition to the master bath, there is another full bath on the second floor.Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs between the bedrooms. Still need more? Enjoy great schools with great community amenities including a golf course with driving range, resort style pool, fitness room, playground, tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, and a rollerblade rink. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, University of South Florida, walking and biking trails, and parks; Wiregrass Mall and the Prime Outlet mall. One pet allowed with pet fee. BONUS: Owner paying the $200 HOA Application Fee for the approved tenant.