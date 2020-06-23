10504 LUCAYA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Spacious home with screened in spa/pool & fenced backyard overlooking lush conservation. Walk into a 2 story foyer with a wood staircase, formal living/dining rooms leading to the gourmet kitchen offering 42" maple cabinets, granite countertops, bar counter, corner walk in pantry, breakfast nook, island, built in desk, stainless steel appliances as well as an additional walk in closet under stairs. 1 full bedroom and bath downstairs. Large family room with wall to wall built in entertainment center with tons of storage & TV nook. No carpet on 1st level, high end wood laminate floors throughout living area, tiles in wet areas. Master suite offers double closets, dual sinks with cultured marble countertops, jetted jacuzzi tub, shower & separate toilet room. Master bedroom closets both w/ built in custom shelving system for all the closet space you will ever want. Sink in laundry room & garage. Heritage Isles resort style amenities include: clubhouse, restaurant, brand new & expanded fitness center, community pool w/ 2 story slide, tiki bar, tennis & basketball courts, playground & picnic area. Easy access to USF, and I-75 via Morris Bridge Rd or Bruce B. Downs Blvd. Mall at the Shops of Wiregrass, Tampa Premium Outlet Center, Florida Hospitals, downtown Tampa & airport are just minutes away. Great shopping/restaurant options in New Tampa/Wesley Chapel all nearby [Listing agent is owner, HOA approval required, please allow time for HOA approval]