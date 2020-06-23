All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 10504 LUCAYA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
10504 LUCAYA DRIVE
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:14 AM

10504 LUCAYA DRIVE

10504 Lucaya Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10504 Lucaya Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Heritage Isles

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Spacious home with screened in spa/pool & fenced backyard overlooking lush conservation. Walk into a 2 story foyer with a wood staircase, formal living/dining rooms leading to the gourmet kitchen offering 42" maple cabinets, granite countertops, bar counter, corner walk in pantry, breakfast nook, island, built in desk, stainless steel appliances as well as an additional walk in closet under stairs. 1 full bedroom and bath downstairs. Large family room with wall to wall built in entertainment center with tons of storage & TV nook. No carpet on 1st level, high end wood laminate floors throughout living area, tiles in wet areas. Master suite offers double closets, dual sinks with cultured marble countertops, jetted jacuzzi tub, shower & separate toilet room. Master bedroom closets both w/ built in custom shelving system for all the closet space you will ever want. Sink in laundry room & garage. Heritage Isles resort style amenities include: clubhouse, restaurant, brand new & expanded fitness center, community pool w/ 2 story slide, tiki bar, tennis & basketball courts, playground & picnic area. Easy access to USF, and I-75 via Morris Bridge Rd or Bruce B. Downs Blvd. Mall at the Shops of Wiregrass, Tampa Premium Outlet Center, Florida Hospitals, downtown Tampa & airport are just minutes away. Great shopping/restaurant options in New Tampa/Wesley Chapel all nearby [Listing agent is owner, HOA approval required, please allow time for HOA approval]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10504 LUCAYA DRIVE have any available units?
10504 LUCAYA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10504 LUCAYA DRIVE have?
Some of 10504 LUCAYA DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10504 LUCAYA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10504 LUCAYA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10504 LUCAYA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10504 LUCAYA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10504 LUCAYA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10504 LUCAYA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10504 LUCAYA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10504 LUCAYA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10504 LUCAYA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10504 LUCAYA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10504 LUCAYA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10504 LUCAYA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10504 LUCAYA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10504 LUCAYA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Varela Westshore
2002 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln
Tampa, FL 33637
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College