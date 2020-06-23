All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:16 AM

105 E DAVIS BOULEVARD

105 East Davis Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

105 East Davis Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606
Davis Islands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
internet access
ALL UTILITIES are included, electric, water, trash, basic cable and even internet. UPDATED furnished turn key ready Davis Island townhome. Living on the island at an affordable price for this very nice 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus bonus room that could be use for an office or den townhome with private fenced in back yard. Home features include new flooring, fresh paint, new appliances, new granite, new fixtures, new bathroom vanities and more. Each bedroom is has it's own private bath. Relax on the peaceful back-yard deck or enjoy a cook-out with friends, there's plenty of room for outdoor entertaining. Easy parking with the one car garage with automatic garage door opener. This townhome also includes a front patio area as well.
GREAT LOCATION! Walk 3 blocks to Davis Island "Downtown District" with a great variety of restaurants. The island boasts Peter O. Knight Airport, Seaplane Basin Park, a beach, boat ramp, dog park and celebrated Davis Island Yacht Club. Commuting is a breeze from this home! Tampa General Hospital is 3 blocks away, it's mere minutes to downtown Tampa, sports venues, shopping, entertainment and 15 minutes to Tampa International Airport! Located in Plant High School district, this home is a MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 E DAVIS BOULEVARD have any available units?
105 E DAVIS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 E DAVIS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 105 E DAVIS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 E DAVIS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
105 E DAVIS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 E DAVIS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 E DAVIS BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 105 E DAVIS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 105 E DAVIS BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 105 E DAVIS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 E DAVIS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 E DAVIS BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 105 E DAVIS BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 105 E DAVIS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 105 E DAVIS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 105 E DAVIS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 E DAVIS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
