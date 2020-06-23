105 E DAVIS BOULEVARD

Amenities

ALL UTILITIES are included, electric, water, trash, basic cable and even internet. UPDATED furnished turn key ready Davis Island townhome. Living on the island at an affordable price for this very nice 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus bonus room that could be use for an office or den townhome with private fenced in back yard. Home features include new flooring, fresh paint, new appliances, new granite, new fixtures, new bathroom vanities and more. Each bedroom is has it's own private bath. Relax on the peaceful back-yard deck or enjoy a cook-out with friends, there's plenty of room for outdoor entertaining. Easy parking with the one car garage with automatic garage door opener. This townhome also includes a front patio area as well.

GREAT LOCATION! Walk 3 blocks to Davis Island "Downtown District" with a great variety of restaurants. The island boasts Peter O. Knight Airport, Seaplane Basin Park, a beach, boat ramp, dog park and celebrated Davis Island Yacht Club. Commuting is a breeze from this home! Tampa General Hospital is 3 blocks away, it's mere minutes to downtown Tampa, sports venues, shopping, entertainment and 15 minutes to Tampa International Airport! Located in Plant High School district, this home is a MUST SEE!!