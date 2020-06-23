10427 Villa View Cr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

The Villas Condominiums - Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom upstairs unit AVAILABLE NOW! - Contact our property manager to schedule a showing TODAY! Lauren @ 407-668-0151

Large 2/2 in desirable New Tampa! This 1168 sq ft upstairs Milano model features a large living room with fire place and beautiful wood laminate floors. The open kitchen features a wrap around countertop with breakfast bar and vinyl flooring. Both bedrooms are spacious and include large walk in closets. The Villas is close to New Tamp Shopping, Restaurants, Movie Theater and much more. This gated community has a fitness center, community pool and club house. Live in the lap of luxury at affordable prices at the Villas Condominiums. Contact our property manager, Lauren Larson, at 407-668-0151, for more information or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications to rent include: Good credit/background check, sufficient income (3x monthly rent), employment and rental verification as well as approval with Home Owner's Association



(RLNE2805000)