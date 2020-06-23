All apartments in Tampa
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

10427 Villa View Cr

10427 Villa View Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10427 Villa View Circle, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
The Villas Condominiums - Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom upstairs unit AVAILABLE NOW! - Contact our property manager to schedule a showing TODAY! Lauren @ 407-668-0151
Large 2/2 in desirable New Tampa! This 1168 sq ft upstairs Milano model features a large living room with fire place and beautiful wood laminate floors. The open kitchen features a wrap around countertop with breakfast bar and vinyl flooring. Both bedrooms are spacious and include large walk in closets. The Villas is close to New Tamp Shopping, Restaurants, Movie Theater and much more. This gated community has a fitness center, community pool and club house. Live in the lap of luxury at affordable prices at the Villas Condominiums. Contact our property manager, Lauren Larson, at 407-668-0151, for more information or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications to rent include: Good credit/background check, sufficient income (3x monthly rent), employment and rental verification as well as approval with Home Owner's Association

(RLNE2805000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

