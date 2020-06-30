All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 3 2020

103 West Beach Place

103 Beach Place · No Longer Available
Location

103 Beach Place, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park North

Amenities

Great price! Best location in the Bay area right on famous Bayshore. Walk to Harbour Island, Hyde Pk, Publix and Riverwalk. Saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, two story renovated 24/7 fitness center overlooking the water. Rooftop terrace with city views, quiet resident lounge, bike storage, resident only secure parking garage, 100% smoke free community, concrete construction (no co-signers accepted here)
Gorgeous two-tone designer wood cabinets, balconies, wood floors in living area, washer/dryer. Pets allowed up to 100lb w/ breed restrictions $20 per month. Add $125 per month for cable-internet-valet trash.
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours. Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE

** A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)

Contact Suzie today for more information on this and many others I list with.

Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-Prices are base rent and photos are of the model)**Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees are per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*

**Trust in me to help you find the perfect place**

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/103-w-beach-pl-tampa-fl-33606-usa-unit-2/41444d65-f6f1-4d1c-ac28-6dd745014742

(RLNE5527993)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 West Beach Place have any available units?
103 West Beach Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 West Beach Place have?
Some of 103 West Beach Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 West Beach Place currently offering any rent specials?
103 West Beach Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 West Beach Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 West Beach Place is pet friendly.
Does 103 West Beach Place offer parking?
Yes, 103 West Beach Place offers parking.
Does 103 West Beach Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 West Beach Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 West Beach Place have a pool?
Yes, 103 West Beach Place has a pool.
Does 103 West Beach Place have accessible units?
No, 103 West Beach Place does not have accessible units.
Does 103 West Beach Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 West Beach Place has units with dishwashers.

