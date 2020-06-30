103 West Beach Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage internet access trash valet

Great price! Best location in the Bay area right on famous Bayshore. Walk to Harbour Island, Hyde Pk, Publix and Riverwalk. Saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, two story renovated 24/7 fitness center overlooking the water. Rooftop terrace with city views, quiet resident lounge, bike storage, resident only secure parking garage, 100% smoke free community, concrete construction (no co-signers accepted here)

Gorgeous two-tone designer wood cabinets, balconies, wood floors in living area, washer/dryer. Pets allowed up to 100lb w/ breed restrictions $20 per month. Add $125 per month for cable-internet-valet trash.

