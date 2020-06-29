All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 10 2020 at 12:58 AM

103 E DAVIS BOULEVARD

103 East Davis Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

103 East Davis Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606
Davis Islands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
tennis court
Location, Location, Location. Davis Island Town Home. Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms 1,246 sqft with Private Fenced in Back Yard Space. New Kitchen with Granite Counters and New Stainless Stele Appliances. New Bathrooms, Flooring, Windows, Doors, Baseboards And All New Lighting and Ceiling Fans. Master Bedroom With Balcony And Views Of The Majorie Park Marina. One Car Garage With Washer and Dryer, and Refrigerator... Plus Additional Side Parking in the Driveway. Gated, New Front Entry Way. Fenced Rear Yard With Deck For Your Outdoor Enjoyment. Convenient Access To Wonderful Restaurants and Bars, Coffee & Tea Shops, Davis Island Pharmacy and Many More Shops. Very Convenient to Tampa General Hospital, Close to Parks, Marina, Tennis Courts, DI Yacht Club And Next To Downtown Tampa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 E DAVIS BOULEVARD have any available units?
103 E DAVIS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 E DAVIS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 103 E DAVIS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 E DAVIS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
103 E DAVIS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 E DAVIS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 103 E DAVIS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 103 E DAVIS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 103 E DAVIS BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 103 E DAVIS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 E DAVIS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 E DAVIS BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 103 E DAVIS BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 103 E DAVIS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 103 E DAVIS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 103 E DAVIS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 E DAVIS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
