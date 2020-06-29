103 E DAVIS BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage tennis court

Location, Location, Location. Davis Island Town Home. Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms 1,246 sqft with Private Fenced in Back Yard Space. New Kitchen with Granite Counters and New Stainless Stele Appliances. New Bathrooms, Flooring, Windows, Doors, Baseboards And All New Lighting and Ceiling Fans. Master Bedroom With Balcony And Views Of The Majorie Park Marina. One Car Garage With Washer and Dryer, and Refrigerator... Plus Additional Side Parking in the Driveway. Gated, New Front Entry Way. Fenced Rear Yard With Deck For Your Outdoor Enjoyment. Convenient Access To Wonderful Restaurants and Bars, Coffee & Tea Shops, Davis Island Pharmacy and Many More Shops. Very Convenient to Tampa General Hospital, Close to Parks, Marina, Tennis Courts, DI Yacht Club And Next To Downtown Tampa.