All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 10215 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
10215 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

10215 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE

10215 Evergreen Hill Drive · (813) 317-5831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10215 Evergreen Hill Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Arbor Green

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Move-in ready!!! Able to show the property!!! Arbor Greene! Two gates, Manned Guard main-Gated and second gate! Amazing Resort community clubhouse with a heated pool!! Large pond view! Located in New Tampa's prestigious Gorgeous Resort-Style Arbor Greene. Touring this Outstanding Floor Plan, Desirable one Story Home with 3 Bedrooms + Office, 2 Full Bath, 2 Car Garage. What amazing cozy feeling when you see the wonderful tile covered in the family, living, and wet area. Upgraded laminate flooring in the dining room, office and two bedrooms!! Neutral paint is throughout. Large Kitchen with Corian Countertops, Staggered Cabinetry, stainless steel Appliances. Marvelous Master Suite offers tray-ceiling, newly installed carpet, sliding door excess to the extended patio overlook the pond view, Master bath has Garden Tub, Walk-in Separate Shower, Walk-In Closet, Corian Countertops. Take a Vacation in Your Own Backyard --Entertainer's Dream within extended Caged Screened Lanai with Plenty of Space for Festivities with pond view. Located in Premier Arbor Greene Community which has tons to offer including Private Guarded Community, Community Grand Club Room, Multi-Use Aquatic Center with RESORT STYLE Heated Swimming Pool, Fitness Room with State of the Art Equipment, Lighted Tennis courts, Playground, Near USF, i-75, i-275, Wiregrass mall, Tampa Premium Outlets, restaurants, movie theater, business, new hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10215 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE have any available units?
10215 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10215 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE have?
Some of 10215 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10215 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10215 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10215 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10215 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10215 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10215 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10215 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10215 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10215 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10215 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10215 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10215 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10215 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10215 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 10215 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity