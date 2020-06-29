10215 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Move-in ready!!! Able to show the property!!! Arbor Greene! Two gates, Manned Guard main-Gated and second gate! Amazing Resort community clubhouse with a heated pool!! Large pond view! Located in New Tampa's prestigious Gorgeous Resort-Style Arbor Greene. Touring this Outstanding Floor Plan, Desirable one Story Home with 3 Bedrooms + Office, 2 Full Bath, 2 Car Garage. What amazing cozy feeling when you see the wonderful tile covered in the family, living, and wet area. Upgraded laminate flooring in the dining room, office and two bedrooms!! Neutral paint is throughout. Large Kitchen with Corian Countertops, Staggered Cabinetry, stainless steel Appliances. Marvelous Master Suite offers tray-ceiling, newly installed carpet, sliding door excess to the extended patio overlook the pond view, Master bath has Garden Tub, Walk-in Separate Shower, Walk-In Closet, Corian Countertops. Take a Vacation in Your Own Backyard --Entertainer's Dream within extended Caged Screened Lanai with Plenty of Space for Festivities with pond view. Located in Premier Arbor Greene Community which has tons to offer including Private Guarded Community, Community Grand Club Room, Multi-Use Aquatic Center with RESORT STYLE Heated Swimming Pool, Fitness Room with State of the Art Equipment, Lighted Tennis courts, Playground, Near USF, i-75, i-275, Wiregrass mall, Tampa Premium Outlets, restaurants, movie theater, business, new hospital.