1014 E Genesee St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1014 E Genesee St

1014 East Genesee Street · No Longer Available
Location

1014 East Genesee Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Nice 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom single family house in Tampa with an additional BONUS carriage house / work shop / man cave etc! Extra bonus room has a wall AC unit and a full bathroom!! Main home has a large screened front porch, perfect for sitting and enjoying the Florida weather. Original hardwood floors with new flooring in the kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of countertop space, dishwasher, microwave, oven and refrigerator. Good floor plan with new blinds. This home also includes a washer and dryer, ceiling fans, and a carport to keep your vehicle out of the sun and rain. Completely fenced in back yard perfect for your pets. 2 pets allowed with additional deposit. This will not last long! Online virtual tour and self showings.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5892093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 E Genesee St have any available units?
1014 E Genesee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 E Genesee St have?
Some of 1014 E Genesee St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 E Genesee St currently offering any rent specials?
1014 E Genesee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 E Genesee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1014 E Genesee St is pet friendly.
Does 1014 E Genesee St offer parking?
Yes, 1014 E Genesee St offers parking.
Does 1014 E Genesee St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 E Genesee St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 E Genesee St have a pool?
No, 1014 E Genesee St does not have a pool.
Does 1014 E Genesee St have accessible units?
No, 1014 E Genesee St does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 E Genesee St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 E Genesee St has units with dishwashers.
