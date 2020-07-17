1014 E Genesee St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Nice 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom single family house in Tampa with an additional BONUS carriage house / work shop / man cave etc! Extra bonus room has a wall AC unit and a full bathroom!! Main home has a large screened front porch, perfect for sitting and enjoying the Florida weather. Original hardwood floors with new flooring in the kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of countertop space, dishwasher, microwave, oven and refrigerator. Good floor plan with new blinds. This home also includes a washer and dryer, ceiling fans, and a carport to keep your vehicle out of the sun and rain. Completely fenced in back yard perfect for your pets. 2 pets allowed with additional deposit. This will not last long! Online virtual tour and self showings.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5892093)