1014 E 31st Ave B
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

1014 E 31st Ave B

1014 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1014 31st Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603

Amenities

some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1/1 Apart Tampa / Ybor City/ with Private Backyard - Property Id: 163644

1BR / 1Ba 475 Sq ft available for Rent:
This is a single Bedroom Apartment that is almost 450 sq ft. As you enter there is a small living room followed by a medium size Bedroom and a attached bathroom. There is a separate kitchen with a back door to the outside private fenced backyard. Very convenient Central location for a couple or a single professional. Very Close to the Down Town Tampa, on the NW part of Ybor City. Very peaceful location Close to Children Park and Lake on 12th St and Lake Ave! Just 2 minutes from the Expressway 275 and close to Winn Dixie grocery store. For enquiries, please call/ Text Jay Cell: 813-618-0181.
(P.S: Proof of ID may be required to view and subject to a basic screening application).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163644p
Property Id 163644

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5190826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 E 31st Ave B have any available units?
1014 E 31st Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 E 31st Ave B have?
Some of 1014 E 31st Ave B's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 E 31st Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
1014 E 31st Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 E 31st Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 1014 E 31st Ave B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1014 E 31st Ave B offer parking?
No, 1014 E 31st Ave B does not offer parking.
Does 1014 E 31st Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 E 31st Ave B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 E 31st Ave B have a pool?
No, 1014 E 31st Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 1014 E 31st Ave B have accessible units?
No, 1014 E 31st Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 E 31st Ave B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 E 31st Ave B does not have units with dishwashers.

