1014 E 31st Ave B

Amenities

some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

1/1 Apart Tampa / Ybor City/ with Private Backyard - Property Id: 163644



1BR / 1Ba 475 Sq ft available for Rent:

This is a single Bedroom Apartment that is almost 450 sq ft. As you enter there is a small living room followed by a medium size Bedroom and a attached bathroom. There is a separate kitchen with a back door to the outside private fenced backyard. Very convenient Central location for a couple or a single professional. Very Close to the Down Town Tampa, on the NW part of Ybor City. Very peaceful location Close to Children Park and Lake on 12th St and Lake Ave! Just 2 minutes from the Expressway 275 and close to Winn Dixie grocery store. For enquiries, please call/ Text Jay Cell: 813-618-0181.

(P.S: Proof of ID may be required to view and subject to a basic screening application).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163644p

Property Id 163644



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5190826)