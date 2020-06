Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace range

This newly renovated 3/2 located in Ybor features a new kitchen with granite counter tops, fresh paint, central heating and air, full size washer and dryer hookups, new windows, a detached garage and a fully fenced yard. First, last and deposit prior to moving in. A 2 year lease is required.

Sorry this property is not approved for section 8