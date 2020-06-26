All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1011 W INDIANA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1011 W INDIANA AVENUE
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM

1011 W INDIANA AVENUE

1011 West Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1011 West Indiana Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Riverside Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Not available to show until June 17th. Open floor plan near the river and just under 2 miles from Water Works Park, Ulele and Armature Works. Convenient location, just minutes from 275, downtown Tampa, Ybor City and the trendy new restaurants of Seminole Heights. Neighborhood has three parks and brick lined streets. Located close to schools, this home offers families the perfect base. 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom studio style Home with alley access and rear parking. There is a treasure just outside your doorway the spacious yard with alley access, convenient for parking a boat or jet ski. There is also a storage shed for use by tenant. Make culinary magic in this newer kitchen with built-in microwave, cabinet pantry and brand new electric self cleaning range. Entertain or simply relax on the comfortable shared patio. Also, notice these additional handy features: on-sight Shed available for lease. Park, play area, large porch, full landscaping, manicured lawn, bird of paradise, palms and a mango tree! city utilities and water. Smart choice, smart lifestyle! Move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 W INDIANA AVENUE have any available units?
1011 W INDIANA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 W INDIANA AVENUE have?
Some of 1011 W INDIANA AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 W INDIANA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1011 W INDIANA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 W INDIANA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1011 W INDIANA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1011 W INDIANA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1011 W INDIANA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1011 W INDIANA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 W INDIANA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 W INDIANA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1011 W INDIANA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1011 W INDIANA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1011 W INDIANA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 W INDIANA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 W INDIANA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College