1011 W INDIANA AVENUE

Not available to show until June 17th. Open floor plan near the river and just under 2 miles from Water Works Park, Ulele and Armature Works. Convenient location, just minutes from 275, downtown Tampa, Ybor City and the trendy new restaurants of Seminole Heights. Neighborhood has three parks and brick lined streets. Located close to schools, this home offers families the perfect base. 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom studio style Home with alley access and rear parking. There is a treasure just outside your doorway the spacious yard with alley access, convenient for parking a boat or jet ski. There is also a storage shed for use by tenant. Make culinary magic in this newer kitchen with built-in microwave, cabinet pantry and brand new electric self cleaning range. Entertain or simply relax on the comfortable shared patio. Also, notice these additional handy features: on-sight Shed available for lease. Park, play area, large porch, full landscaping, manicured lawn, bird of paradise, palms and a mango tree! city utilities and water. Smart choice, smart lifestyle! Move right in!