10101 North Dartmouth Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This beautiful corner lot home is a 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home. A RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT: FOREST HILLS ELEMENTARY, ADAMS MIDDLE SCHOOL AND CHAMBERLAIN HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT The backyard is completely fenced in for privacy. The home is completely tiled throughout, with an updated kitchen, stainless steel fridge, glass top stove, dishwasher and microwave. The master bath has been completely remodeled. Washer and dry hook up is available in the home. The bedrooms are large enough for your bedroom furniture! Call us now to see this great home!

Contact us to schedule a showing.