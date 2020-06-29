All apartments in Tampa
Last updated February 3 2020 at 5:31 PM

10101 North Dartmouth Avenue

10101 Dartmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10101 Dartmouth Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612
Forest Hills

This beautiful corner lot home is a 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home. A RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT: FOREST HILLS ELEMENTARY, ADAMS MIDDLE SCHOOL AND CHAMBERLAIN HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT The backyard is completely fenced in for privacy. The home is completely tiled throughout, with an updated kitchen, stainless steel fridge, glass top stove, dishwasher and microwave. The master bath has been completely remodeled. Washer and dry hook up is available in the home. The bedrooms are large enough for your bedroom furniture! Call us now to see this great home!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10101 North Dartmouth Avenue have any available units?
10101 North Dartmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10101 North Dartmouth Avenue have?
Some of 10101 North Dartmouth Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10101 North Dartmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10101 North Dartmouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10101 North Dartmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10101 North Dartmouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10101 North Dartmouth Avenue offer parking?
No, 10101 North Dartmouth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10101 North Dartmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10101 North Dartmouth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10101 North Dartmouth Avenue have a pool?
No, 10101 North Dartmouth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10101 North Dartmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10101 North Dartmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10101 North Dartmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10101 North Dartmouth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

