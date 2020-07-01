Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1002 W. Arch St Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 3/1 Blocks from UT and Downtown - This 3 bedroom home has just been extensively remodeled and is move in ready. The home feature ceramic tile throughout, a large kitchen with stainless appliances, a fenced backyard with floating deck and off-street parking, New Central heat and air, and monitored security system and indoor washer & dyer. Located just two blocks from The University of Tampa and is convenient to downtown. Available June 1, 2018. Professionally managed, please text Jerry King at 813-417-0173 for showings.



(RLNE2741485)