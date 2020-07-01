All apartments in Tampa
1002 W. Arch St
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

1002 W. Arch St

1002 West Arch Street · No Longer Available
Location

1002 West Arch Street, Tampa, FL 33607
West Riverfront

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1002 W. Arch St Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 3/1 Blocks from UT and Downtown - This 3 bedroom home has just been extensively remodeled and is move in ready. The home feature ceramic tile throughout, a large kitchen with stainless appliances, a fenced backyard with floating deck and off-street parking, New Central heat and air, and monitored security system and indoor washer & dyer. Located just two blocks from The University of Tampa and is convenient to downtown. Available June 1, 2018. Professionally managed, please text Jerry King at 813-417-0173 for showings.

(RLNE2741485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 W. Arch St have any available units?
1002 W. Arch St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 W. Arch St have?
Some of 1002 W. Arch St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 W. Arch St currently offering any rent specials?
1002 W. Arch St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 W. Arch St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 W. Arch St is pet friendly.
Does 1002 W. Arch St offer parking?
Yes, 1002 W. Arch St offers parking.
Does 1002 W. Arch St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 W. Arch St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 W. Arch St have a pool?
No, 1002 W. Arch St does not have a pool.
Does 1002 W. Arch St have accessible units?
No, 1002 W. Arch St does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 W. Arch St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 W. Arch St does not have units with dishwashers.

